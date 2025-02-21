US Senator Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

21-02-2025 | 12:47
US Senator Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
3min
US Senator Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

U.S. Senator Darrell Issa led a congressional delegation that visited Baabda Palace, where he outlined the American stance on Israel's continued presence in South Lebanon. 

During the meeting, he emphasized that the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 will eventually take place, which includes Israel's return to historically recognized borders, ensuring both Lebanese and Israeli sides can live without the fear of crossing each other's borders with weapons.

The delegation heard from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who stressed the importance of Washington exerting pressure on Tel Aviv to complete its withdrawal from territories occupied during the last war. In response, Senator Issa detailed the conditions for fully implementing Resolution 1701. 

"Israelis withdrew from most Lebanese territories, except for five areas. The Lebanese Army has strengthened its control over the Lebanese lands. However, what has not yet happened, and what I discussed with President Aoun and other leaders this week, is the destruction of large weapon depots. Every day, there are explosions due to the destruction of weapons and the discovery of new tunnels full of weapons. Therefore, there will be a longer transitional period to eliminate these," Issa said.

As discussions in Lebanon intensified over the possibility of new American sanctions targeting several individuals, Issa clarified that cooperation with Lebanon's legitimate government meant sanctions would not be necessary. 

"One of the challenges is lifting some of the previous sanctions that have hindered efforts to provide 24-hour electricity to Lebanon. We expect the opposite, which is the removal of certain sanctions. But we also expect the Lebanese to recognize that today's world sees one government, and if they do not cooperate with it, the world will stand behind it, not those who oppose it."

Support for the Lebanese Army also came up during the discussions at Baabda. 

The U.S. delegation affirmed that the army has strong backing from the Pentagon, the State Department, and politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties. Aid to the Lebanese Army will be expected to continue, including additional training and necessary equipment.

Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
