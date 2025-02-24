Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Observers of Hezbollah's recent stance, particularly remarks made by the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, during the funeral of the late leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, have noted a shift.



The group's political discourse is taking precedence over its military rhetoric, which, while still present, appears to be receding—though not disappearing entirely, as maintaining morale within its ranks remains crucial.



At the Presidential Palace in Baabda and the Grand Serail, officials have been closely monitoring Hezbollah's statements, including Sheikh Qassem's speech during the funeral, mainly his call for the Lebanese state to assume its responsibilities in this new phase.



Political sources in Baabda and the Grand Serail believe Hezbollah has, to some extent, aligned itself with the state's approach to addressing Israeli occupation and violations. While the group has not explicitly endorsed diplomatic efforts, it has refrained from opposing them, seemingly allowing time for negotiations.



Moreover, Hezbollah appears to recognize that the reconstruction of areas devastated by the conflict with Israel will inevitably require state involvement. The group also acknowledges that Lebanon must meet certain conditions to secure the trust of international donors.



Sheikh Qassem's remarks on the need for comprehensive reforms were particularly striking, as they signal a potentially significant shift in Hezbollah's approach. Analysts view this as a notable development, granting the government greater responsibilities to implement necessary reforms in Lebanon's best interest.



This shift indicates that Hezbollah is adapting to new political realities shaped by recent military and diplomatic developments in Lebanon and the region.



While the transition is expected to be gradual and cautious, analysts believe the group's evolving yet slow stance will likely continue in the coming period.