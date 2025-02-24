News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
9
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
9
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
News Bulletin Reports
24-02-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Observers of Hezbollah's recent stance, particularly remarks made by the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, during the funeral of the late leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, have noted a shift.
The group's political discourse is taking precedence over its military rhetoric, which, while still present, appears to be receding—though not disappearing entirely, as maintaining morale within its ranks remains crucial.
At the Presidential Palace in Baabda and the Grand Serail, officials have been closely monitoring Hezbollah's statements, including Sheikh Qassem's speech during the funeral, mainly his call for the Lebanese state to assume its responsibilities in this new phase.
Political sources in Baabda and the Grand Serail believe Hezbollah has, to some extent, aligned itself with the state's approach to addressing Israeli occupation and violations. While the group has not explicitly endorsed diplomatic efforts, it has refrained from opposing them, seemingly allowing time for negotiations.
Moreover, Hezbollah appears to recognize that the reconstruction of areas devastated by the conflict with Israel will inevitably require state involvement. The group also acknowledges that Lebanon must meet certain conditions to secure the trust of international donors.
Sheikh Qassem's remarks on the need for comprehensive reforms were particularly striking, as they signal a potentially significant shift in Hezbollah's approach. Analysts view this as a notable development, granting the government greater responsibilities to implement necessary reforms in Lebanon's best interest.
This shift indicates that Hezbollah is adapting to new political realities shaped by recent military and diplomatic developments in Lebanon and the region.
While the transition is expected to be gradual and cautious, analysts believe the group's evolving yet slow stance will likely continue in the coming period.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Sheikh Naim Qassem
Speech
Realities
Developments
Next
Lebanon's Parliament prepares for confidence session: Why are MPs' speeches so long?
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
2025-02-05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's Parliament prepares for confidence session: Why are MPs' speeches so long?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's Parliament prepares for confidence session: Why are MPs' speeches so long?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization
0
Lebanon News
07:09
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
Lebanon News
07:09
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Lebanon News
07:09
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
Lebanon News
07:09
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
3
Lebanon News
07:26
PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings
Lebanon News
07:26
PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation
Lebanon News
04:38
Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation
5
Lebanon News
09:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3
Lebanon News
09:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3
6
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal
7
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization
8
Lebanon News
10:09
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated
Lebanon News
10:09
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More