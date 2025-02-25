News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
2
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
2
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
25-02-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's parliamentary blocs began discussions on the government's ministerial statement, which serves as the basis for granting a vote of confidence.
The statement includes key commitments such as defending Lebanon's sovereignty, implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, ensuring that decisions on war, peace, and arms remain solely in the hands of the state, reconstruction efforts, upholding the constitution and the National Accord—Taif Agreement, revitalizing public institutions, protecting depositors' funds while negotiating a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), holding municipal and parliamentary elections, strengthening judicial independence, and securing international support while maintaining balanced relations with Arab nations.
Four major parliamentary blocs weighed in on the statement's items on the first day of discussions. Each approached the statement from a different perspective.
The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, led by MP Mohammad Raad, addressed key issues such as elections and reconstruction.
Notably, Hezbollah refrained from its traditional emphasis on armed resistance, instead highlighting a commitment to cooperation with the government to preserve sovereignty, stability, and the implementation of Resolution 1701.
MP Hadi Aboul Hessen of the Democratic Gathering bloc provided a broad assessment, touching on all major points of the ministerial statement.
Lebanese Forces' MP Sethrida Geagea, representing the Strong Republic bloc, focused her speech on sovereignty-related issues, including the implementation of Resolution 1701, exclusive state control over arms, defending Lebanon's territorial unity, adherence to the constitution and the National Accord—Taif Agreement, the protection of depositors' funds, and judicial independence. She did not address elections or reconstruction, despite their inclusion in the statement.
MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and head of the Strong Lebanon bloc, which remains outside the government, addressed several key issues, including the implementation of Resolution 1701, state control over military decisions, depositors' funds, reconstruction, and parliamentary elections.
His remarks also included a strong criticism of Hezbollah's role in the regional conflict and an attack on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, accusing him of an unfair approach to government formation.
Throughout the first day of deliberations, key messages emerged from both major blocs and independent MPs, with the issues of arms control and the implementation of Resolution 1701 standing out as the dominant themes of the discussions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Focal
Points
Lebanon
Parliamentary
Session
Political
Blocs
Ministerial
Statement
Next
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
0
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon resumes parliamentary session on ministerial statement: Key remarks from MPs
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon resumes parliamentary session on ministerial statement: Key remarks from MPs
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence
0
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-18
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18
World News
2025-02-18
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18
0
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
04:56
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue
Lebanon News
04:56
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue
0
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
2
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
4
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
5
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
8
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More