Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
24-02-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Under the pretext of concern, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed 'worry' regarding Israel's military presence in southern Syria that it could become a replica of South Lebanon.
His latest statements come amid mounting pressure from both the United States and regional actors to establish a timeline for withdrawing Israeli forces from areas they have occupied since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
During an extraordinary security session, Netanyahu outlined the conditions for any potential withdrawal, mirroring those he has set for a complete Israeli pullout from South Lebanon. The key demands include the disarmament of armed factions and the exclusion of Syria's new army from the border area.
While Israel is convinced that figures like Ahmed al Sharaa are unlikely to engage in military conflict with Israel, an Israeli security report claimed concerns about armed groups in southern Syria. The Israeli government fears these factions could engage in hostilities, particularly as Syria struggles to control them, which could pose a threat to Israel.
Turkey, a key player in the new Syrian landscape, also raises Israeli alarm. There is a growing concern that Turkey might eventually seek a confrontation with Israel from Syrian territory, prompting Israel to push for a demilitarized zone in the region.
Another claim raised by Netanyahu is the security of the Druze population in the Golan Heights. He alleges to be concerned about potential attacks from the new Syrian army or armed groups, although many Syrian Druze view this as unnecessary rhetoric.
Furthermore, Netanyahu's ambitions for the border regions have led to provocative proposals, including the suggestion to bring Syrians into Israel for daily work and allow them to return to their homes afterward.
These developments come amidst mounting Israeli military pressure in Lebanon, particularly along the Lebanon-Syria border, under the pretext of continuing arms smuggling to Hezbollah.
Israel has also reinforced its positions in occupied areas of Mount Hermon, further intensifying its monitoring of not only the Syrian border but also potential infiltration routes believed to be used for attacks against Israel.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Netanyahu
Border
Allegations
Concerns
Syria
South Lebanon
