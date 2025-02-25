News
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
25-02-2025 | 05:13
2
min
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
MP Paula Yacoubian criticized the new government during the parliamentary session on the ministerial statement, saying public trust in the political class is at an all-time low.
She said this government is not what was hoped for, adding, "We wanted a government that reflects the president and prime minister."
Yacoubian noted that, for the first time, Lebanon has a prime minister who was not involved in 'past deals.'
She warned that political tensions will escalate as elections near, stressing that time is running out. "This government needs to make bold decisions and hold people accountable," she said.
She said President Joseph Aoun’s remark that "Lebanon is tired of others’ wars on its land" reflects the sentiment of most Lebanese and encourages a move toward neutrality, which could shift the country from an era of regional alignments to one of prosperity.
Yacoubian said granting confidence to the government does not mean giving it a blank check. She noted that while she would have preferred Nawaf Salam as prime minister, she is still backing the government as a small step toward restoring trust in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
MP Paula Yacoubian
Government
Parliamentary Session
Ministerial Statement
