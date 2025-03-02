News
Lebanon's president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
News Bulletin Reports
02-03-2025 | 12:57
Lebanon's president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
On Monday, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and the foreign minister will travel to Saudi Arabia. This marks his first trip abroad since being elected president. His last visit to the kingdom was as army commander at the end of 2024.
According to available information, the visit will begin with an official reception, followed by an extended meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the presence of both Lebanese and Saudi delegations.
A one-on-one session between the president and the crown prince will follow, concluding with a formal dinner.
During the meeting, the president will express gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its role in Lebanon, particularly in advancing the presidential election process and its ongoing support.
He will also emphasize the importance of continued political, economic, and military assistance.
The visit will also pave the way for a broader meeting expected to take place after Ramadan, during which 22 agreements between the two countries will be signed.
That number represents broad agreement categories, meaning the actual number of agreements and memorandums of understanding is higher.
On Tuesday morning, the president will travel to Egypt to participate in an emergency Arab summit and hold sideline meetings, which are customary during such gatherings.
Lebanon's speech is expected to be significant. It will reaffirm the country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the 2002 Beirut Summit, which is based on the land-for-peace principle and the two-state solution.
The speech is also expected to highlight the heavy price Lebanon has paid in defending this cause.
