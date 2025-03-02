Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect

News Bulletin Reports
02-03-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
On Monday, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and the foreign minister will travel to Saudi Arabia. This marks his first trip abroad since being elected president. His last visit to the kingdom was as army commander at the end of 2024.  

According to available information, the visit will begin with an official reception, followed by an extended meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the presence of both Lebanese and Saudi delegations. 

A one-on-one session between the president and the crown prince will follow, concluding with a formal dinner.  

During the meeting, the president will express gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its role in Lebanon, particularly in advancing the presidential election process and its ongoing support. 

He will also emphasize the importance of continued political, economic, and military assistance.  

The visit will also pave the way for a broader meeting expected to take place after Ramadan, during which 22 agreements between the two countries will be signed. 

That number represents broad agreement categories, meaning the actual number of agreements and memorandums of understanding is higher.  

On Tuesday morning, the president will travel to Egypt to participate in an emergency Arab summit and hold sideline meetings, which are customary during such gatherings.  

Lebanon's speech is expected to be significant. It will reaffirm the country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the 2002 Beirut Summit, which is based on the land-for-peace principle and the two-state solution. 

The speech is also expected to highlight the heavy price Lebanon has paid in defending this cause.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

President

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Joseph Aoun

Mohammed bin Salman

Arab Summit

LBCI Next
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Syria's President Sharaa meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on first foreign trip

LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

"Akram Min Meen" kicks off in four hours – Join us at Layali Zaman in Forum de Beirut tonight!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian reinstates legitimacy of Gymnastics Federation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote

LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
Middle East News
11:26

Syrian forces enter Jaramana amid hunt for suspects in defense ministry official’s killing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More