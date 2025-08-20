Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

World News
20-08-2025 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

A 58% majority of Americans believe that every country in the United Nations should recognize Palestine as a nation, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, as Israel and Hamas considered a possible truce in the nearly two-year-long war.

Some 33% of respondents did not agree that U.N. members should recognize a Palestinian state and 9% did not answer.

The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, was taken within weeks of three countries, close U.S. allies Canada, Britain and France, announcing they intend to recognize the State of Palestine. This ratcheted up pressure on Israel as starvation spreads in Gaza.

A larger majority of the Reuters/Ipsos poll respondents, 65%, said the U.S. should take action in Gaza to help people facing starvation, with 28% disagreeing. The number disagreeing included 41% of President Donald Trump's Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed that 59% of Americans believe that Israel's military response in Gaza has been excessive. Thirty-three percent of respondents disagreed.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

United Nations

Palestine

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation
Portugal wildfires claim third victim, authorities say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-19

Trump approval holds at 40%, lowest level of his term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11

Australia plans to recognize Palestinian state in September

LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Israel rejects Canada plan to recognize Palestinian state: Embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:56

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort

LBCI
World News
06:58

Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

LBCI
World News
05:40

Portugal wildfires claim third victim, authorities say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session

LBCI
World News
07:56

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

President Aoun: Lebanon’s economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More