Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

A 58% majority of Americans believe that every country in the United Nations should recognize Palestine as a nation, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, as Israel and Hamas considered a possible truce in the nearly two-year-long war.Some 33% of respondents did not agree that U.N. members should recognize a Palestinian state and 9% did not answer.The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, was taken within weeks of three countries, close U.S. allies Canada, Britain and France, announcing they intend to recognize the State of Palestine. This ratcheted up pressure on Israel as starvation spreads in Gaza.A larger majority of the Reuters/Ipsos poll respondents, 65%, said the U.S. should take action in Gaza to help people facing starvation, with 28% disagreeing. The number disagreeing included 41% of President Donald Trump's Republicans.The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed that 59% of Americans believe that Israel's military response in Gaza has been excessive. Thirty-three percent of respondents disagreed.Reuters