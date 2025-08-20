Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine

World News
20-08-2025 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia slams Europe&#39;s &#39;clumsy&#39; bid to win over Trump on Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday accused European leaders of making "clumsy attempts" to change U.S. President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.

"We have only seen aggressive escalation of the situation and rather clumsy attempts to change the position of the U.S. president," he said, referring to Trump's meeting on Monday with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We did not hear any constructive ideas from the Europeans there," he said.

AFP

World News

Russia

Sergei Lavrov

Europe

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Kremlin slams Trump's threat to hike tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Ukraine 'counting' on Trump to convince Russia to end war: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2025-05-26

Trump says attempt to conquer all of Ukraine will mean Russia's 'downfall'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

Rubio says Russia's Lavrov shared 'new idea' on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:56

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort

LBCI
World News
06:58

Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

LBCI
World News
06:53

Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

LBCI
World News
05:40

Portugal wildfires claim third victim, authorities say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
World News
06:53

Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18

Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

LBCI
World News
06:58

Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

President Aoun: Lebanon’s economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More