Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday accused European leaders of making "clumsy attempts" to change U.S. President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.



"We have only seen aggressive escalation of the situation and rather clumsy attempts to change the position of the U.S. president," he said, referring to Trump's meeting on Monday with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"We did not hear any constructive ideas from the Europeans there," he said.



AFP