Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
05-03-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Arab countries have often taken unified positions on the Palestinian cause in response to Israeli and international efforts aimed at undermining Palestinian rights.
However, translating these positions into action and maintaining actual commitment has faced multiple challenges stemming from disagreements between Arab regimes and the individual interests of certain countries.
At the emergency Arab summit in Cairo, Arab leaders took significant steps toward addressing the Palestinian issue, particularly in response to President Donald Trump's plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.
The final statement included 23 points, some of which present significant challenges in terms of implementation.
In addition to reaffirming support for a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, the summit included four points specifically addressing the future of the Gaza Strip, particularly in response to Trump's proposal to displace Gaza's residents.
The summit firmly rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians.
However, questions remain about whether Arab states have the mechanisms in place to prevent such displacement, help Gaza's residents stay in their land, and provide the necessary means of living through sustained financial and political support.
A key element for resilience is the reconstruction of Gaza. To this end, the statement adopted Egypt's plan for Gaza's reconstruction as an important step toward restoring stability and ensuring Palestinians remain on their land.
However, implementing this plan, which Egypt prepared, requires financial support, coordination among Arab countries and the international community, and an agreement with Israel to allow reconstruction.
Since Israel refuses to allow the Gaza Strip to remain under Hamas control, the statement recommended the establishment of an administration by a Palestinian transitional committee. However, it did not specify which factions should be included.
It also called for the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in Palestinian territories.
The Arab summit in Cairo sees this step as a means to preserve peace between Palestinians and Israelis while enhancing regional stability. However, the implementation of these proposals may be difficult if they face opposition from the U.S. and Israel.
After the 1967 Arab–Israeli War, Arab leaders issued the famous three no's: no peace, no recognition, and no negotiations, in response to their defeat by Israel.
At the 2002 Beirut Summit, Arab leaders endorsed the peace initiative the late Saudi King Abdullah proposed.
Today, some view the position taken in the extraordinary summit as an important Arab consensus that could be built upon, especially as Trump's proposals and Israel's ambitions threaten the security of all Arab states.
However, the execution of the most critical points in the statement, particularly regarding Gaza, its administration, reconstruction, and preventing the displacement of its people, depends on the Arab countries' ability and determination to take genuine, cooperative action.
They must form a unified stance against external pressures, imposing their own conditions and resolutions rather than accepting the policies and interests of others.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
Arab Summit
Cairo
Egypt
