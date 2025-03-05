Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Ongoing border tensions with Lebanon, along with daily assassinations and bombings carried out by the Israeli military, are no longer enough to convince the country's political and military leadership that security in the north is guaranteed.



In response, Israel has intensified efforts to establish dozens of military outposts along the border, extending to the far northern limits in an attempt to create a strong barrier between Israeli towns and southern Lebanon.



However, while building these outposts is one thing, asking northern residents to create buffer zones is another.



As the Israeli military continues its operations on multiple fronts—from areas surrounding Israel to as far as Iran—it is also conducting joint military exercises with the U.S. military to strengthen its capabilities.



Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has received his directive to secure the borders by all means.



Despite indications that Zamir intends to maintain an escalatory stance on the front lines, questions are emerging about whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might seek to achieve progress that could bring an end to the war—aligning with Washington's vision.