News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
12-03-2025 | 13:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) experience with Lebanon has been unsuccessful both before and after the financial and economic crisis.
Before the crisis broke out in October 2019, the IMF warned about the cost of policies to stabilize the exchange rate, national debt, and budget deficit, urging the implementation of reforms, but there was no response.
After the crisis, the IMF called for the adoption of a financial and economic recovery plan. Once again, however, "no one listened."
The plan was not adopted, the capital control law was not passed, the banking sector was not restructured, and the exchange rate remained ununified for a long period.
Despite this, in April 2022, a preliminary agreement was reached between the Lebanese government and the IMF, paving the way for a program under which Lebanon would borrow $3 billion and rebuild trust with the world.
However, once again, internal interests and disputes stalled the program, and today, it has become outdated and irrelevant.
Now, an IMF delegation has returned to Beirut. They have renewed their willingness to cooperate and negotiate with the relevant parties to reach a new agreement that would allow Lebanon not only to borrow funds but also to open the door to other financial contributions.
However, the delegation has conditioned this on the presence of a financial and economic recovery plan agreed upon by all stakeholders, including the government, parliament, central bank, commercial banks, and depositors.
The plan must clearly outline how to address the deposit crisis and the timeframe for resolving it.
The IMF delegation also conditioned the Lebanese parliament's approval of financial reform laws, with the most important being the restructuring of the banking system and addressing the gaps in the banking secrecy law, an issue on which the IMF had previously raised written concerns.
This attempt by the IMF comes under circumstances different from those during the economic crisis.
The political balance in Lebanon has shifted, and Arab and international attention has returned strongly, as evidenced by the IMF delegation's meetings with Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari and their ongoing communication with the economic team at the French Embassy, as well as the influential role of the United States in shaping the IMF's steps and decisions.
The question now is whether those who previously obstructed financial reforms will understand that the "game over" is here and that no progress can be made without reforms and stability, which must be enforced by Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Reforms
Economic
International Monetary Fund
IMF
Crisis
Next
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
World News
2025-03-03
Ukraine's Zelensky says he can salvage relationship with US
World News
2025-03-03
Ukraine's Zelensky says he can salvage relationship with US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
0
World News
14:13
Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
World News
14:13
Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'
Lebanon News
04:56
MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:27
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Lebanon News
06:27
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
2
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
3
Middle East News
08:03
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
08:03
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
6
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
7
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel
8
Lebanon Economy
04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More