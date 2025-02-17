Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement

Following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, former MP Walid Joumblatt stated that Israel's continued occupation of the five hills is a violation of the ceasefire agreement.



Joumblatt commented on the Iranian aircraft's controversy, saying that the Public Works Minister should not bear full responsibility.



He clarified that while the minister oversees technical matters related to aircraft, inspecting and verifying any materials fall under the jurisdiction of the Interior Ministry through airport security. He added that there is no objection to inspection procedures and called for an end to political posturing.