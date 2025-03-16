Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal

16-03-2025 | 14:15
LBCI
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal
2min
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Israeli officials are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations for a hostage deal amid growing concerns over a widening gap between Israel and Hamas. 

Reports indicate that Hamas has rejected what is now known as the "Witkoff Proposal" and remains firm on advancing to the second phase of the agreement, leading Israel to accuse the group of obstructing progress.  

Taking advantage of the impasse, Israeli authorities have escalated threats of military action, arguing that Hamas has used the recent ceasefire period to regroup and recruit hundreds of new fighters. 

With the truce negotiations faltering, Israel's security and military institutions have developed a new operational strategy aimed at pressuring Hamas into making concessions.  

The plan, designed under the leadership of newly appointed Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, includes deploying military units along the Gaza border, including surveillance and engineering teams, and launching targeted airstrikes rather than conducting a large-scale ground incursion.  

Zamir has warned of a potential return to Gaza and suggested that the Israeli army could oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid in the enclave— a move that some political analysts view as a precursor to establishing a military administration in the territory.

