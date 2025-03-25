Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



French diplomatic efforts toward Lebanon are gaining momentum this week, beginning with a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian.



The envoy is set to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday for a two-day round of meetings with Lebanese officials.



Le Drian's visit will focus on several key issues, including the implementation of financial and banking sector reforms, as well as the situation in South Lebanon, particularly the status of the ceasefire amid continued Israeli violations and the ongoing Israeli occupation of five strategic hills.



His mission comes just ahead of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's visit to Paris on Friday for a working trip.



According to sources, the Lebanese-French discussions will cover regional and international issues, emphasizing securing the ceasefire, the role of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and continued French support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.



Talks will also address the long-awaited economic reforms required of Lebanon, along with preparations for the international conference to support Lebanon, which President Macron announced during his visit to Beirut last January.



However, the conference, initially expected to occur between spring and summer, may be postponed for several reasons, including France's desire to secure broad international support before moving forward.



Additionally, Paris insists that Lebanon implement the necessary reforms before any aid is pledged, while some regional countries remain hesitant to participate, linking their involvement to tangible progress on reforms.



While committed to the conference's success, France seems in no rush to set a specific date or location, believing that ensuring its effectiveness is more important than holding it within a fixed timeframe.