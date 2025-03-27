Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2025 | 14:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the military’s claim of assassinating Ahmad Adnan Bajija, a Hezbollah Radwan Force commander, in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, protests erupted in northern Israeli towns. 

Local mayors and residents voiced their anger, threatening to breach what they referred to as the "imaginary border."

A spokesperson for one of the northern municipalities emphasized the frustration of local leaders, while an official from the Prime Minister’s Office attempted to reassure residents. 

The official stated that the Israeli army would not withdraw from the five positions it has taken in Lebanon or Syria. 

Meanwhile, the military adjusted its target list and redeployed troops along the border, reinforcing its presence even in residential areas.

Video footage from the region showed an increased military presence, with officials declaring that all towns within 10 kilometers of the Lebanese border are now considered unsafe.

The army chief, who has been touring northern Israel, ordered intensified military drills simulating various scenarios involving Lebanon. 

The exercises, which will resume on Sunday, include training for a potential surprise attack from Lebanon.

The military drills, which began Wednesday, involved multiple security agencies, the Israeli army’s 91st and 146th divisions, the Air Force, paratroopers, firefighters, and the Homeland Security Directorate.

However, they were met with backlash from northern residents, who accused the government of neglect. 

Protesters claimed that funds originally allocated for their protection had been redirected to religious communities in an effort to prolong the political survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Tension

Israel

Hezbollah

Strike

Protests

LBCI Next
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08

Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:02

Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-18

Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More