News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2025 | 14:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the military’s claim of assassinating Ahmad Adnan Bajija, a Hezbollah Radwan Force commander, in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, protests erupted in northern Israeli towns.
Local mayors and residents voiced their anger, threatening to breach what they referred to as the "imaginary border."
A spokesperson for one of the northern municipalities emphasized the frustration of local leaders, while an official from the Prime Minister’s Office attempted to reassure residents.
The official stated that the Israeli army would not withdraw from the five positions it has taken in Lebanon or Syria.
Meanwhile, the military adjusted its target list and redeployed troops along the border, reinforcing its presence even in residential areas.
Video footage from the region showed an increased military presence, with officials declaring that all towns within 10 kilometers of the Lebanese border are now considered unsafe.
The army chief, who has been touring northern Israel, ordered intensified military drills simulating various scenarios involving Lebanon.
The exercises, which will resume on Sunday, include training for a potential surprise attack from Lebanon.
The military drills, which began Wednesday, involved multiple security agencies, the Israeli army’s 91st and 146th divisions, the Air Force, paratroopers, firefighters, and the Homeland Security Directorate.
However, they were met with backlash from northern residents, who accused the government of neglect.
Protesters claimed that funds originally allocated for their protection had been redirected to religious communities in an effort to prolong the political survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tension
Israel
Hezbollah
Strike
Protests
Next
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
0
Middle East News
2025-03-18
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military
Middle East News
2025-03-18
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military
0
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
3
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
5
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
6
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
10:20
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
10:20
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More