Israeli FM confirms airstrikes on 'Hezbollah sites' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01-04-2025 | 04:51
Israeli FM confirms airstrikes on 'Hezbollah sites' in Lebanon
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes Tuesday morning on 'Hezbollah sites' in Lebanon, emphasizing that Israel will continue targeting any "terrorist elements" posing a threat to its security.
He also commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suggesting that he may attempt to divert attention from his internal crisis by escalating tensions with Israel. The minister affirmed that Israel would not allow such a distraction to succeed.
