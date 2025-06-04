Lebanon's Finance Minister wraps up Cairo visit with investment talks, emphasizes reform prospects

Lebanon News
04-06-2025 | 08:47
High views
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber concluded his visit to Cairo by meeting with the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association, following his chairmanship of the IMF’s Middle East Technical Assistance Center (METAC) conference.

During the meeting, business leaders expressed readiness to boost investment in Lebanon and stressed the need to eliminate double taxation between the two countries to facilitate business activity.

Jaber told the association that “Lebanon is facing a new opportunity,” and voiced hope that support from regional and international partners would encourage recovery—especially with the new administration, parliament, and government committed to structural and institutional reform.

He said Lebanon aims to shift from stagnation to a productive economy supported by sustainable mechanisms, modern legislation, and vital infrastructure that can attract investment and revive trade and various sectors.

He also stressed that sustained security is a critical indicator of Lebanon’s potential to enter a promising new phase.

Jaber highlighted the importance of several upcoming agreements between Lebanon and Egypt, set to be signed on July 5 during a visit by a Lebanese ministerial delegation to Cairo, as part of the joint Lebanese-Egyptian Higher Committee meeting.

