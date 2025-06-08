Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank

08-06-2025 | 09:26
Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank
Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank

A tense security situation unfolded in the southern town of Saksakiyeh, in the Tyre district, after a local home received a mysterious phone call containing a vague threat. The incident quickly raised alarm among residents and prompted a swift response from security forces.

Authorities launched an investigation immediately after the report was filed. But what seemed to be a potentially serious threat took an unexpected turn: it was all a prank. 

According to preliminary findings, the call originated from someone attempting a misguided joke on a friend.

Despite the absence of real danger, the incident caused considerable unease among residents, especially given the region's already heightened security climate. Local citizens expressed frustration over what they described as an "irresponsible act," urging authorities to enforce stricter monitoring and hold individuals accountable for creating unnecessary fear and anxiety.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported growing calls within the community for legal measures to deter similar incidents, emphasizing the strain such false alarms place on both security services and the public.

