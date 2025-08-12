Electricité du Liban: Gradual return of power to various regions

Lebanon News
12-08-2025 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Electricit&eacute; du Liban: Gradual return of power to various regions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Electricité du Liban: Gradual return of power to various regions

The Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced the reconnection of the two reverse engine plants in Zouk Mosbeh and Jiyeh, as preparations are underway for operation.

The corporation confirmed that it has started to gradually restore power supply to various Lebanese regions, with priority given to supplying vital facilities such as Rafic Hariri International Airport, water pumps, central prisons, sewage, and justice palaces.

EDL pointed out that the specialized technical teams have been working hard since midnight on Saturday and Sunday to gradually restore electricity to various Lebanese regions and ensure the stability of the network.

The corporation called on citizens to understand these emergency circumstances and to be patient.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Electricity

Jiyeh

Zouk

LBCI Next
Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27

Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza, brought to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
Sports News
13:49

Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More