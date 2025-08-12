The Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced the reconnection of the two reverse engine plants in Zouk Mosbeh and Jiyeh, as preparations are underway for operation.



The corporation confirmed that it has started to gradually restore power supply to various Lebanese regions, with priority given to supplying vital facilities such as Rafic Hariri International Airport, water pumps, central prisons, sewage, and justice palaces.



EDL pointed out that the specialized technical teams have been working hard since midnight on Saturday and Sunday to gradually restore electricity to various Lebanese regions and ensure the stability of the network.



The corporation called on citizens to understand these emergency circumstances and to be patient.