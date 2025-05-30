Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions

News Bulletin Reports
30-05-2025 | 12:57
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
3min
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon are facing pressure from two fronts: Israel, which questions the mission’s continued relevance, and some residents who oppose the peacekeepers’ movements into towns without coordination with the Lebanese Army. 

Tensions have escalated over the past two weeks, prompting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to urge southerners to “avoid any mistakes with UNIFIL that could be used by those seeking to end its mission.”

With exactly two months to go before the mandate renewal, the situation remains unclear. 

Tel Aviv is not in favor of UNIFIL’s continued presence and, at best, supports a drastic change to its mission—an approach backed by Washington. 

France, along with Italy and Spain, which contribute the largest number of troops, opposes any major changes to the mandate.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry has launched a series of diplomatic contacts aimed at securing support for maintaining UNIFIL’s current mandate, troop levels, and funding. 

Beirut argues that this transitional period following the recent war requires UNIFIL’s continued cooperation with the Lebanese Army, particularly in mine clearance and in supporting civilians through social and economic development programs.

Russia and China already backed Lebanon’s position. Beirut is also counting on support from France, which is seen as sympathetic. 

France holds the so-called “penholder” role on the U.N. Security Council for the UNIFIL file, meaning it drafts and negotiates relevant resolutions. 

The United Kingdom, for its part, remains somewhere between the French and American positions.

A French diplomatic source told LBCI that the current context is not suitable for changing UNIFIL’s mandate. However, technical and operational adjustments may be introduced, which could potentially affect troop contributions from countries with smaller deployments. 

Budget constraints are also in focus, especially following the U.S. decision to reduce its funding to the United Nations. The source noted that coordination with Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on the renewal process began weeks ago, and once Beirut presents its position paper, France is expected to lend its support.

As the Israeli lobby moves swiftly to build momentum inside the United Nations, Lebanon is still preparing its proposal. But time is quickly running out for Beirut—pressure is mounting to act fast.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

UNIFIL

Mandate

Lebanon

Diplomacy

Resistane

Israel

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
