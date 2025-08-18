Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed that the signing of a $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan will take place in the coming days, after the Cabinet authorized him to sign during its most recent session.



Jaber also discussed plans to begin repairing damage from Israel’s recent war on Lebanon with Ali Hamiyeh, adviser to the president and former minister.



He informed Hamiyeh that the first payments have already been allocated from the state treasury, with 200 billion LBP designated for Beirut’s southern suburbs and 600 billion LBP for the Council for South Lebanon to start clearing rubble in other affected areas.



Earlier on Monday, Jaber met with Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority head Mohammad Aziz to discuss the authority’s budget and upcoming programs.



He also received Lebanon’s new ambassador to France, Rabih El Chaer, with talks focusing on ways the embassy can help attract investments to Lebanon and strengthen Lebanese-French economic diplomacy.