Israeli military says it killed Iran's wartime Chief of Staff
Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 08:28
Israeli military says it killed Iran's wartime Chief of Staff
Israel's military said on Tuesday it had killed Ali Shadmani, who it identified as Iran’s wartime chief of staff and said was the most senior military commander.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Killed
Iran
Wartime
Chief of Staff
Iran's underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog
Qatar says its output at gas field shared with Iran is steady, following Israeli strike
Latest News
