US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general

22-06-2025 | 09:01
US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general

Seven stealth bombers were used in the U.S. attack against Iranian nuclear sites, which apparently saw little response by Iran's military, top general Dan Caine said Sunday.

Describing the complex operation, dubbed "Midnight Hammer," Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said the "main strike package comprised of 7 B-2 Spirit bombers" flying 18 hours from the U.S. mainland to Iran with multiple aerial refueling.

"Iran's fighters did not fly, and it appears that Iran's surface to air missile systems did not see us throughout the mission. We retained the element of surprise," Caine added.


