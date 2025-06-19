China says opposes 'use of force' after Trump Iran warning

19-06-2025 | 03:39
China says opposes &#39;use of force&#39; after Trump Iran warning
China says opposes 'use of force' after Trump Iran warning

China said Thursday it opposed the "use of force" in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump warning he was weighing U.S. military action in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Beijing "opposes any act that... infringes upon the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations", foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

