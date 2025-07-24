Iran lays down conditions for resumption of nuclear talks with US

Middle East News
24-07-2025 | 07:48
High views
0min
Iran lays down conditions for resumption of nuclear talks with US

Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States as long as some principles are respected, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday, a day before a meeting with European powers in Istanbul.

The Iranian diplomat said talks could resume as long as Tehran's rights under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are recognized, Washington builds trust with Tehran and guarantees that negotiations will not lead to renewed military action against Iran.


AFP
 

Greece to send salvage ship to Red Sea after latest Houthi attacks
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
LBCI Previous

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors

LBCI
World News
09:09

Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Greece to send salvage ship to Red Sea after latest Houthi attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran media says air defenses intercept 'projectiles' over Tehran

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
06:23

Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors

Learn More