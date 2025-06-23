Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

Israel's state power company reported supply disruptions in the south of the country after damage near a "strategic infrastructure facility" on Monday, as Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles.



"Due to damage near a strategic infrastructure facility of the Israel Electric Corporation in the south of the country, disruptions in electricity supply are being reported in several communities in the area," the IEC said in a statement without specifying the cause.



AFP