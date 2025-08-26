Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A wave of U.S. envoys and lawmakers descended on Lebanon this week, delivering a unified message: weapons must be placed solely in the hands of the Lebanese state.



The American delegation included Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Congressman Joe Wilson, and envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus.



U.S. officials relayed to Lebanese leaders the outcome of the discussions held by Barrack and Ortagus with Israeli officials.



According to LBCI's sources, Israeli officials signaled readiness to move "from words to action" once the Lebanese Army presents and begins implementing a plan for exclusive state control over arms.



The delegation also conveyed what it described as a positive Syrian stance toward the U.S. proposal. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reportedly welcomed the message, expressing satisfaction with Syria's readiness to establish stronger ties with Lebanon and reiterating Beirut's willingness to address unresolved bilateral issues immediately.



At a press conference, Barrack described Lebanon's maritime economic zone on the border with Israel as an alternative to Iranian financing. He also said discussions were ongoing over renewing the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in South Lebanon, known as UNIFIL.



While the U.S. supports a one-year extension, he noted that it remains unclear whether any withdrawal would occur by the end of next year or gradually as the Lebanese Army assumes more diplomatic responsibilities.



Barrack's careful tone contrasted with that of Senator Graham, who adopted a harder line. "Disarm the group before asking about an Israeli withdrawal," Graham said, in reference to Hezbollah.



Throughout the talks, the U.S. delegation emphasized continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and urged the swift adoption of key reforms.



LBCI also learned that Ortagus is scheduled to travel to Israel following her visit to Beirut.