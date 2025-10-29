Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says

29-10-2025 | 12:49
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says

Jewels stolen from the Louvre museum in a brazen heist have not yet been found, the Paris prosecutor said on Wednesday, adding that two suspects arrested on the weekend had partially recognized their involvement in the robbery.

The two detained men, both in their thirties and with criminal records, were arrested on Saturday. One of them was attempting to board a flight to Algeria.

There was no evidence to suggest at this point that the robbery was an inside job, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told a news conference.

"I want to remain hopeful that [the jewels] will be found and they can be brought back to the Louvre, and more broadly to the nation", Beccuau said.

Reuters

World News

Louvre

jewels

recovered,

prosecutor

