Macron arrives in China for state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron touched down on Wednesday in China, an AFP journalist saw, where he is expected to put pressure on his counterpart Xi Jinping to help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine and discuss trade relations.



Macron, on a fourth state visit to China since taking office in 2017, will hold talks with Xi and Premier Li Qiang at the capital's Great Hall of the People before heading to the southwestern city of Chengdu.



AFP