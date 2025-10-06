UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts

World News
06-10-2025 | 06:26
High views
UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts
UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts

The United Nations refugee agency has shed nearly 5,000 jobs since the start of the year, amid dramatic cuts to international aid funding, its chief said Monday.

"Almost 5,000 UNHCR colleagues have already lost their jobs this year," Filippo Grandi told the opening of the agency's annual executive committee meeting, stressing that "this is more than a quarter of our entire workforce."



AFP
 

World News

UNHCR

Jobs

Funding

Cuts

