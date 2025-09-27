News
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
27-09-2025 | 13:00
2
min
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hopes for a preliminary understanding between Israel and Syria, expected to be announced in Washington with a high-profile photo opportunity featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and U.S. President Donald Trump, have collapsed over a contentious Israeli demand.
Negotiations broke down after Netanyahu insisted on establishing a humanitarian corridor between Israel and the southern Syrian province of Sweida to allow aid and direct contact with the Druze community.
Syrian representatives rejected the proposal, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty, according to sources familiar with the talks.
The discussions, which included professional teams, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Syrian officials, failed to produce a breakthrough despite U.S. mediation.
However, Washington is continuing efforts to revive the dialogue in hopes of reaching a security arrangement or at least an initial understanding to maintain calm along the border in the coming week, Israeli officials said.
As U.S. envoy Tom Barrack oversees the delicate negotiations, diplomats said the focus may now shift from a comprehensive security agreement to a more limited deal aimed at preventing escalation.
Contentious issues, such as the humanitarian corridor and Israel's demand for a demilitarized zone, would be deferred to later stages if talks resume.
