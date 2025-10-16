News
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 13:57
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to "go in and kill" Hamas if it keeps killing people in Gaza, in an apparent reference to recent shootings of Palestinian civilians following a ceasefire deal with Israel.
"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump said on Truth Social.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Kill
Hamas
Gaza
