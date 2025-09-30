Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he was about to brief his cabinet on the details of the Gaza peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump the day before.



"In Washington I reached an understanding with President Trump on a framework for the release of all our hostages, and on achieving all the war aims we have set," Netanyahu said at the outset of the cabinet meeting, held shortly after he landed back in Israel, according to a video shared by the Prime Minister's office.



"I will provide a more detailed report both to the members of the government and to the members of the (security) cabinet."



AFP