Netanyahu briefs Israeli cabinet on Trump's Gaza plan

Middle East News
30-09-2025 | 14:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu briefs Israeli cabinet on Trump&#39;s Gaza plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu briefs Israeli cabinet on Trump's Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he was about to brief his cabinet on the details of the Gaza peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump the day before.

"In Washington I reached an understanding with President Trump on a framework for the release of all our hostages, and on achieving all the war aims we have set," Netanyahu said at the outset of the cabinet meeting, held shortly after he landed back in Israel, according to a video shared by the Prime Minister's office.

"I will provide a more detailed report both to the members of the government and to the members of the (security) cabinet."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

briefs

Israeli

cabinet

Trump's

LBCI Next
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08

Occupation of Gaza: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza control plan with controversial hostage strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

LBCI
World News
10:14

Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners

LBCI
World News
08:59

South Africa's ambassador to France found dead in Paris - Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More