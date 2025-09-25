A Paris court on Thursday sentenced former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison after finding him guilty of criminal conspiracy in his trial into accusations that the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi helped fund his victorious 2007 presidential run.The court ordered that Sarkozy should be placed in custody at a later date, with prosecutors given one month to inform the former head of state when he should go to prison. Even if Sarkozy appeals the verdict, this measure will remain in force.AFP