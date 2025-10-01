From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

News Bulletin Reports
01-10-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Has a new chapter opened in Lebanon-UAE relations?

The story began in 2021, when Abu Dhabi decided to withdraw its ambassador from Beirut following remarks by then-Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi that angered Gulf states.

Today, the situation has changed, and relations are on an upward trajectory. The election of Joseph Aoun as president gave a fresh boost. 

President Aoun visited Abu Dhabi in early 2025, where he held talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Since then, several developments have reshaped relations: the UAE embassy reopened, the travel ban for Emirati citizens to Lebanon was lifted, and Fahad Salem al-Kaabi was appointed as the new ambassador, presenting his credentials to the president on Thursday.

On the surface, the picture looks positive. Lebanon needs all the support it can get. Substantively, however, the key is not just restoring diplomatic ties but turning the UAE’s intentions into tangible actions through investment projects that create jobs and restore confidence in the economy.

This is where Lebanon’s role becomes crucial. If the state ensures security across all regions, guarantees the safety of everyone entering its territory, and enacts laws that protect investors and facilitate transactions free from corruption, then law and the judiciary become the sole reference. 

Only then can it be said that the wheel of relations has started turning again—not just with the UAE, but with the Gulf and the wider world.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

UAE

Abu Dhabi

Beirut

Joseph Aoun

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

Gulf

LBCI Next
Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16

From 1993 to today: Hezbollah and the politics of protests in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Municipal fee hikes in Lebanon: Big cities gain, small towns struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon’s missing sirens: High costs, no shelters, and no state plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Utah governor names Tyler Robinson as suspect arrested in Kirk killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More