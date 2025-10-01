From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Has a new chapter opened in Lebanon-UAE relations?



The story began in 2021, when Abu Dhabi decided to withdraw its ambassador from Beirut following remarks by then-Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi that angered Gulf states.



Today, the situation has changed, and relations are on an upward trajectory. The election of Joseph Aoun as president gave a fresh boost.



President Aoun visited Abu Dhabi in early 2025, where he held talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Since then, several developments have reshaped relations: the UAE embassy reopened, the travel ban for Emirati citizens to Lebanon was lifted, and Fahad Salem al-Kaabi was appointed as the new ambassador, presenting his credentials to the president on Thursday.



On the surface, the picture looks positive. Lebanon needs all the support it can get. Substantively, however, the key is not just restoring diplomatic ties but turning the UAE’s intentions into tangible actions through investment projects that create jobs and restore confidence in the economy.



This is where Lebanon’s role becomes crucial. If the state ensures security across all regions, guarantees the safety of everyone entering its territory, and enacts laws that protect investors and facilitate transactions free from corruption, then law and the judiciary become the sole reference.



Only then can it be said that the wheel of relations has started turning again—not just with the UAE, but with the Gulf and the wider world.