News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
01-10-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Has a new chapter opened in Lebanon-UAE relations?
The story began in 2021, when Abu Dhabi decided to withdraw its ambassador from Beirut following remarks by then-Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi that angered Gulf states.
Today, the situation has changed, and relations are on an upward trajectory. The election of Joseph Aoun as president gave a fresh boost.
President Aoun visited Abu Dhabi in early 2025, where he held talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Since then, several developments have reshaped relations: the UAE embassy reopened, the travel ban for Emirati citizens to Lebanon was lifted, and Fahad Salem al-Kaabi was appointed as the new ambassador, presenting his credentials to the president on Thursday.
On the surface, the picture looks positive. Lebanon needs all the support it can get. Substantively, however, the key is not just restoring diplomatic ties but turning the UAE’s intentions into tangible actions through investment projects that create jobs and restore confidence in the economy.
This is where Lebanon’s role becomes crucial. If the state ensures security across all regions, guarantees the safety of everyone entering its territory, and enacts laws that protect investors and facilitate transactions free from corruption, then law and the judiciary become the sole reference.
Only then can it be said that the wheel of relations has started turning again—not just with the UAE, but with the Gulf and the wider world.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Beirut
Joseph Aoun
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
Gulf
Next
Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-18
President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security
Lebanon News
2025-07-18
President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16
From 1993 to today: Hezbollah and the politics of protests in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16
From 1993 to today: Hezbollah and the politics of protests in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Municipal fee hikes in Lebanon: Big cities gain, small towns struggle
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Municipal fee hikes in Lebanon: Big cities gain, small towns struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon’s missing sirens: High costs, no shelters, and no state plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon’s missing sirens: High costs, no shelters, and no state plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
0
World News
2025-09-12
Utah governor names Tyler Robinson as suspect arrested in Kirk killing
World News
2025-09-12
Utah governor names Tyler Robinson as suspect arrested in Kirk killing
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
3
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
4
Lebanon News
05:42
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Lebanon News
05:42
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
5
Lebanon News
03:40
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Lebanon News
03:40
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
6
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
7
Lebanon News
11:18
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire
Lebanon News
11:18
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
03:53
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
Lebanon News
03:53
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More