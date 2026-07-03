Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir rejected any compromise on the demand to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle the group.



In meetings with the head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, U.S. General Joseph Clearfield, and U.S. Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper, Zamir stressed the need for the Israeli military to maintain its deployment in Lebanon.



He said implementation of the first phase of the trilateral framework agreement, which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from two designated pilot zones, is contingent on guarantees from the Lebanese army and the Lebanese government regarding the mechanism sought by Israel.



Washington is working to address the issue by intensifying pressure on Israel to accelerate its withdrawal from the pilot zones.



During a security assessment, Israel identified Iran as the central focus of its military preparations.



A military official described the situation on multiple fronts as very dangerous, with Israeli security assessments warning of a sudden and rapid escalation that could force the military back into immediate combat on multiple fronts, including Syria.



On the ground in Lebanon, following the wounding of several Israeli soldiers in clashes with Hezbollah fighters, the Israeli military has intensified its bombardment and operations across various areas.



It considers the Ali al-Taher hill a key objective for the Egoz Unit, which plans to continue operations there in coordination with the air and ground forces, saying Hezbollah’s tunnel network in the area poses a significant challenge to the military.