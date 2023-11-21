This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

2023-11-21 | 03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

Al-Liwaa newspaper has learned that the Israeli side's conditions for de-escalation are for Washington to exert pressure on Hezbollah to pull back the Radwan Force from the front lines.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
The Radwan Force is an elite force within the Islamic Resistance.
 

