Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa

Sports News
2023-07-25
High views
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
1min
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa

French club Nice has announced the loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from English club Aston Villa with an option to buy.

The 28-year-old midfielder played in the French second division last season after being loaned to Strasbourg during the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The club quoted Sanson saying, "I know the club and the players well as I have faced them before... I feel good and refreshed. I know the club is ambitious, and I am too."

Sanson began his career with Le Mans in 2012 and moved to Montpellier the following year, where he played for four seasons before joining Marseille between 2017 and 2021.

Aston Villa signed him for €15 million (approximately $18.3 million).

Throughout his career, Sanson has played a total of 238 matches in the French league, scoring 36 goals.

Sanson becomes Nice's first signing this summer as the team aims to improve upon their ninth-place finish from the previous season.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
