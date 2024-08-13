Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games

The Olympic flag arrived on Monday in Los Angeles, where it will be flown in 2028 when the city hosts the next Summer Games.



The flag arrived aboard a Delta Airlines jet carrying American athletes and officials, and painted with "LA28" and palm trees on its side. Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur's "California Love" blasted on loudspeakers on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport as the plane came to a stop.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped off the plane dressed in a red Team USA tracksuit, smiled broadly and waved the Olympic flag before descending air stairs to be greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Olympic diver Delaney Schnell, skateboarder Tate Carew and others accompanied the mayor.



Bass said at the airport that she felt a "tremendous pride and responsibility" in being given the Olympic Flag in Paris on Sunday. While Los Angeles has been putting in the work to host a great Games, the mayor said American organizers now really felt the "need to put our foot on the gas."



The International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the right in 2017 to host the 2028 Games. It will be the third time LA has hosted the Games in the modern era, after being the host city in 1932 and 1984.





Reuters