Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games

Sports News
2024-08-13 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games

The Olympic flag arrived on Monday in Los Angeles, where it will be flown in 2028 when the city hosts the next Summer Games.

The flag arrived aboard a Delta Airlines jet carrying American athletes and officials, and painted with "LA28" and palm trees on its side. Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur's "California Love" blasted on loudspeakers on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport as the plane came to a stop.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped off the plane dressed in a red Team USA tracksuit, smiled broadly and waved the Olympic flag before descending air stairs to be greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Olympic diver Delaney Schnell, skateboarder Tate Carew and others accompanied the mayor.

Bass said at the airport that she felt a "tremendous pride and responsibility" in being given the Olympic Flag in Paris on Sunday. While Los Angeles has been putting in the work to host a great Games, the mayor said American organizers now really felt the "need to put our foot on the gas."

The International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the right in 2017 to host the 2028 Games. It will be the third time LA has hosted the Games in the modern era, after being the host city in 1932 and 1984.


Reuters

Sports News

Olympic

Flag

Los Angeles

US

Host

City

2028

Games

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-24

Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-24

Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympics: IOC

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-17

US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-11

The Rising Costs and Benefits of Hosting the Olympics: A Global Perspective

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-10

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-08

Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-08

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-08

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More