News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Sports News
2024-08-21 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) is to broadcast the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in September on its "LB2" channel, bringing viewers in Lebanon close to a historic moment for basketball in the country.
Al Riyadi, the recently crowned champions of BCL Asia's inaugural edition, are set to become the first ever club from Lebanon to participate in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup when they take to the court in Singapore in September.
The 2024 edition of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup represents a milestone as it's not only the first ever time the BCL Asia champions represent the continent on the global stage, but also the first time that a club from Oceania takes part in the competition.
LBCI has already solid evidence of the popularity that basketball national team and club competitions enjoy among Lebanese TV audiences, as it holds exclusive free-to-air television broadcasting rights in Lebanon for FIBA's major world and continental competitions until 2025.
During the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, Lebanese viewers will benefit from special coverage on both its linear and digital channels, live from Beirut and from Singapore, with insights from renowned regional experts, LBCI has announced.
The FIBA Intercontinental Cup will be held in Singapore from September 12-15. Al Riyadi were drawn in Group A, together with BCL Europe champions Unicaja and Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions Petro De Luanda.
Meanwhile NBL champions Tasmania JackJumpers, the first ever team to represent Oceania in the competition, BCL Americas champions Quimsa and NBA G League United will face off in Group B.
Lebanon News
Sports News
FIBA
LBCI
Broadcast
Games
LB2
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
09:07
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
Sports News
09:07
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
0
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
0
Sports News
2024-07-04
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-04
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
09:07
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
Sports News
09:07
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
0
Sports News
2024-08-13
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games
Sports News
2024-08-13
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games
0
Sports News
2024-08-10
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
Sports News
2024-08-10
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
0
Sports News
2024-08-08
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Sports News
2024-08-08
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
0
Sports News
05:27
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Sports News
05:27
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
2
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights
4
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
5
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
7
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More