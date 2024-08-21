LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

2024-08-21 | 05:27
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) is to broadcast the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in September on its "LB2" channel, bringing viewers in Lebanon close to a historic moment for basketball in the country. 
 
Al Riyadi, the recently crowned champions of BCL Asia's inaugural edition, are set to become the first ever club from Lebanon to participate in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup when they take to the court in Singapore in September. 
 
The 2024 edition of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup represents a milestone as it's not only the first ever time the BCL Asia champions represent the continent on the global stage, but also the first time that a club from Oceania takes part in the competition.
 
LBCI has already solid evidence of the popularity that basketball national team and club competitions enjoy among Lebanese TV audiences, as it holds exclusive free-to-air television broadcasting rights in Lebanon for FIBA's major world and continental competitions until 2025.
 
During the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, Lebanese viewers will benefit from special coverage on both its linear and digital channels, live from Beirut and from Singapore, with insights from renowned regional experts, LBCI has announced.
 
The FIBA Intercontinental Cup will be held in Singapore from September 12-15. Al Riyadi were drawn in Group A, together with BCL Europe champions Unicaja and Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions Petro De Luanda. 
 
Meanwhile NBL champions Tasmania JackJumpers, the first ever team to represent Oceania in the competition, BCL Americas champions Quimsa and NBA G League United will face off in Group B.

