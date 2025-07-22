Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said on Tuesday it was taking part in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the election process for the host city of the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The country, which hosted soccer's World Cup in 2022 and the Asian Cup in 2024, is the latest to join the race to stage the 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, India and Chile.



Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.



"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the president of QOC, told the state-run Qatar News Agency.



"This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy."



Qatar's capital Doha is set to host the Asian Games in 2030, having staged the event in 2006.







Reuters