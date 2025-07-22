News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
Sports News
22-07-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said on Tuesday it was taking part in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the election process for the host city of the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The country, which hosted soccer's World Cup in 2022 and the Asian Cup in 2024, is the latest to join the race to stage the 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, India and Chile.
Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.
"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the president of QOC, told the state-run Qatar News Agency.
"This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy."
Qatar's capital Doha is set to host the Asian Games in 2030, having staged the event in 2006.
Reuters
Sports News
Qatar
Host
Olympics
Games
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-21
Iran confirms nuclear talks with European powers Friday in Istanbul
Middle East News
2025-07-21
Iran confirms nuclear talks with European powers Friday in Istanbul
0
Middle East News
2025-05-21
Iran confirms Friday nuclear talks with US in Rome
Middle East News
2025-05-21
Iran confirms Friday nuclear talks with US in Rome
0
World News
2025-05-07
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
World News
2025-05-07
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-07-03
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Sports News
2025-07-03
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
0
Sports News
2025-05-09
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
Sports News
2025-05-09
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
0
Sports News
2025-04-22
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
2025-04-22
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
0
Sports News
2025-04-11
Mohamed Salah signs new deal with Liverpool: Club
Sports News
2025-04-11
Mohamed Salah signs new deal with Liverpool: Club
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-07
'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
World News
2025-05-07
'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms
2
Lebanon News
13:26
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform
Lebanon News
13:26
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform
3
Lebanon News
04:21
Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:21
Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
6
Lebanon News
07:20
US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability
Lebanon News
07:20
US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability
7
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting
8
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More