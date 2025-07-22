Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games

Sports News
22-07-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said on Tuesday it was taking part in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the election process for the host city of the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The country, which hosted soccer's World Cup in 2022 and the Asian Cup in 2024, is the latest to join the race to stage the 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, India and Chile.

Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.

"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the president of QOC, told the state-run Qatar News Agency.

"This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy."

Qatar's capital Doha is set to host the Asian Games in 2030, having staged the event in 2006.



Reuters
 

Sports News

Qatar

Host

Olympics

Games

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-21

Iran confirms nuclear talks with European powers Friday in Istanbul

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-21

Iran confirms Friday nuclear talks with US in Rome

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2025-07-03

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
Sports News
2025-05-09

First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam

LBCI
Sports News
2025-04-22

Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities

LBCI
Sports News
2025-04-11

Mohamed Salah signs new deal with Liverpool: Club

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More