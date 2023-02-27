Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

2023-02-27
Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI&#39;s tech
Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

Social media firm Snap Inc (SNAP.N) said on Monday it is rolling out an experimental chatbot feature running on OpenAI's GPT technology for some users of its photo messaging app Snapchat.

