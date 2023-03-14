English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas

Variety
2023-03-14
High views
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas

The award-winning English singer and songwriter Adele stunned the audience by wearing a gown designed by the celebrity-loved Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.  

The English singer performed her week 15 of “Weekends with Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, rocking a beautiful black beaded lace gown featured by a long-sleeve and off-shoulder look with a corset bodice.  



Over the weekend, several A-listers, like Cara Delevigne, Sharon Stone, Eva Longoria, and Molly Sims, were all seen at the Oscars red carpet and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, showcasing looks by Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Chakra, and Tony Ward.
 

