Meta winds down support for NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

Variety
2023-03-14 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta winds down support for NFTs on Instagram and Facebook
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meta winds down support for NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

Looks like Meta is NGMI, as some might put it.

Meta’s head of commerce and financial technologies Stephane Kasriel posted on Twitter that the company will sunset its NFT and digital collectibles features on Instagram and Facebook.

This short-lived product only began testing with select Instagram creators last May, plus some Facebook users in June. By July, Meta expanded NFT support on Instagram for creators in 100 countries. Less than a year later, Meta is moving on from NFTs.
 
“We’re winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses,” Kasriel wrote in a Twitter thread.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that it is shifting its investments away from NFTs toward products like Meta Pay, as well as features that enable creators to earn money directly on Meta platforms, like its tipping feature called gifts. The company also said it is testing ways for creators to earn ad revenue on Reels.

“Let me be clear: creating opportunities for creators and businesses to connect with their fans and monetize remains a priority, and we’re going to focus on areas where we can make impact at scale, such as messaging and monetization opps for Reels,” Kasriel wrote.

Meta has been cutting costs across the company as it scrambles to make its metaverse dreams a (virtual) reality. Reality Labs, the division of Meta that works on AR and VR products, lost $13.7 billion last year. In November, Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce, marking the largest cuts in company history. And as Meta weathers this storm, the hype around NFTs has died down significantly. At the time, Meta’s interest in NFTs seemed like it could intersect with its plans for a virtual reality metaverse — CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that he hoped users would one day be able to mint virtual clothing as NFTs, for example.
 
Meta told TechCrunch that the company will continue keeping an eye on crypto for the long term.
 

Variety

Meta Platform

Winds

Down

Facebook

Instagram

NFT

Commerce

Financial

Technologies

LBCI Next
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Turkey's Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

LBCI
Variety
10:15

Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:09

Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire

LBCI
Variety
12:08

YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once

LBCI
Variety
12:04

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Any upcoming agreement between Hezbollah, Bkerki?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app