News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
Variety
2023-03-24 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
Coinbase (COIN.O) debuted on the US stock market on April 14, 2021 - the same day US senators confirmed Gary Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country's top markets regulator.
Gensler, who has called the crypto sector a "Wild West" riddled with fraud, is now embroiled in a battle with the world's largest publicly-traded crypto firm over a core debate: whether digital assets are investment contracts akin to stocks or bonds that should be regulated by the SEC.
Friction between crypto proponents and the regulator have been brewing under Gensler's leadership, with both sides growing increasingly loud in their criticisms.
The escalating tension exploded into public view on Wednesday when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and the company's chief legal officer Paul Grewal posted online that the firm had been told that SEC staff intend to recommend enforcement action, adding that Coinbase was willing to fight it in court.
Coinbase shares have tumbled 14 percent since Wednesday's disclosure.
SEC and Coinbase spokespeople declined to comment. For months, the two have been in discussions over regulation and the agency's investigation into Coinbase, according to two sources.
In July, the firm disclosed an SEC probe into its asset listing processes, staking programs and yield-generating products.
Discussions between the SEC and Coinbase broke down in recent weeks, with one source saying the two sides had moved "further apart." The SEC appears to be going after Coinbase's entire business as operating outside of US laws, the source said.
The crypto industry believes it operates in a regulatory gray area not governed by existing US securities laws - and that new legislation is needed to regulate the industry.
"We continue to think rulemaking and legislation are better tools for defining the law for our industry than enforcement actions," Coinbase's Grewal said on Wednesday. "But if necessary, we welcome the opportunity for Coinbase and the broader crypto community to get clarity in court."
Prior to Gensler's arrival, the SEC engaged in targeted enforcement, but the Democratic chair has ratcheted up focus on crypto platforms themselves. The SEC's crackdown on crypto gathered pace after November's collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
Gensler has raised questions over whether crypto firms rely on a business model that is fundamentally non-compliant with the law, adding that crypto intermediaries provide a range of functions, such as operating as an exchange, broker-dealer, clearing agent and custodian, that should be regulated by the SEC.
"This is probably existential for Coinbase," said Joshua White, a finance professor at Vanderbilt University. "It’s perhaps existential for the industry, at least in the US"
The SEC on Thursday issued an investor alert warning that firms offering crypto asset securities may not be complying with US laws.
Kristin Smith, the CEO of the Blockchain Association, voiced the crypto industry association's support for Coinbase, noting: "The SEC doesn't make the law – it only makes allegations, which ultimately must be tested in the courts."
The SEC has gone to court against many crypto firms, including a case against San Francisco-based crypto and cross-border payments company Ripple Labs Inc that some say could offer clarity on when a digital asset is considered a security.
But the SEC and Coinbase debate over an "unspecified portion" of its listed digital assets sets the stage for a more expansive and potentially defining courtroom battle. Coinbase's website lists over 150 crypto assets for trading.
Coinbase flagged potential regulatory risks when it filed to go public in 2021, and noted on Wednesday that its staking and exchange services are "largely unchanged" since then.
"There couldn't be a more significant development for crypto markets and crypto investors," said Philip Moustakis, former SEC enforcement lawyer and partner with Seward and Kissel LLP in New York.
Reuters
Variety
Coinbase
SEC
Collision
Course
Existential
Clash
Crypto
Industry
Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Coinbase falls after US SEC threatens to sue over some crypto products
Variety
2023-03-23
Coinbase falls after US SEC threatens to sue over some crypto products
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
0
Variety
2023-02-28
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
2023-02-28
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
0
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
0
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
0
Variety
09:46
Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025
Variety
09:46
Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:46
OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet
Variety
08:46
OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet
0
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
2
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
5
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
6
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
7
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
8
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store