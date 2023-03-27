News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
Variety
2023-03-27 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.
Many US lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.
"If it's verified that an app has been intentionally used by a certain party of a certain country for their influence operations with malice ..., promptly halting the service should be considered," Norihiro Nakayama told Reuters in an interview.
"Making it clear that operations can be halted will help keep app operators in check as it means TikTok's 17 million users (in Japan), for example, will lose their access. It will also lead to sense of security for users," Nakayama said.
Nakayama, a senior member of a ruling party lawmakers' group looking into ways to enhance Japan's economic security, said that proposal will not be targeting at any particular platform.
A string of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian administrations and the New Zealand parliament.
In Japan, the use of TikTok and other social networking services (SNSs) are prohibited on government devices that handle confidential information.
Nakayama said further restrictions should be considered only after looking into their data-handling and other operations.
"I believe we first need to make it possible for people outside to firmly grasp how data is being handled whenever concerns are raised," Nakayama said.
Reuters
Variety
Japan
Lawmakers
Eye
TikTok
Ban
Others
If Used
Improperly
Disinformation
Government
Campaigns
Next
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:20
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
Variety
08:20
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
0
World
2023-03-23
TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app
World
2023-03-23
TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app
0
Variety
2023-03-21
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
Variety
2023-03-21
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
0
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:38
More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce
Variety
11:38
More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce
0
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
0
Variety
11:30
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations
Variety
11:30
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations
0
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey
World
2023-02-21
German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey
0
Variety
2022-12-27
Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking
Variety
2022-12-27
Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking
0
World
2023-03-23
Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage
World
2023-03-23
Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage
0
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store