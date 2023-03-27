Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

Variety
2023-03-27 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.

Many US lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.
 
"If it's verified that an app has been intentionally used by a certain party of a certain country for their influence operations with malice ..., promptly halting the service should be considered," Norihiro Nakayama told Reuters in an interview.

"Making it clear that operations can be halted will help keep app operators in check as it means TikTok's 17 million users (in Japan), for example, will lose their access. It will also lead to sense of security for users," Nakayama said.
 
Nakayama, a senior member of a ruling party lawmakers' group looking into ways to enhance Japan's economic security, said that proposal will not be targeting at any particular platform.

A string of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian administrations and the New Zealand parliament.

In Japan, the use of TikTok and other social networking services (SNSs) are prohibited on government devices that handle confidential information.

Nakayama said further restrictions should be considered only after looking into their data-handling and other operations.

"I believe we first need to make it possible for people outside to firmly grasp how data is being handled whenever concerns are raised," Nakayama said.
 

Variety

Japan

Lawmakers

Eye

TikTok

Ban

Others

If Used

Improperly

Disinformation

Government

Campaigns

LBCI Next
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:20

France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app