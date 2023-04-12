News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
Variety
2023-04-12 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2 million on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said.
The Air Jordan 13 "Breds" - short for "black and red" - were worn by Jordan in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the "Last Dance".
Jordan scored 37 points in the game and led the Bulls to a 93-88 win over the Utah Jazz. He went on to win his sixth and final NBA Championship and was named the Finals MVP.
Sotheby's said Jordan gifted the sneakers to a Jazz ball boy after the game as thanks for finding a lost jacket. They were the final pair of Breds that Jordan wore in a game.
They are the only complete pair of sneakers worn by Jordan in an NBA Finals game that have been photo-matched and authenticated by the MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA, the auctioneers added.
The previous record for a pair of sneakers was held by a pair of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which Sotheby's sold for $1.8 million in 2021.
Sotheby's also auctioned Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 Finals for $10.1 million in September 2022, which became the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.
Reuters
Variety
Michael Jordan
Air Jordan
Shoes
Sneakers
Sell
Millions
Auction
Last Dance
Record
13
Breds
Next
Musk says unaware why Twitter India pulled posts on BBC documentary critical of Modi
Arabian Business features Lebanese women among its ‘50 inspiring women leaders 2023’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions
Variety
2023-03-14
Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions
0
Sports
2023-02-09
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
2023-02-09
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
0
World
06:06
Wind and solar hit record 12% of global power generation last year
World
06:06
Wind and solar hit record 12% of global power generation last year
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Airbus confirms Q1 deliveries drop, sells 4 A350 freighters
Variety
2023-04-11
Airbus confirms Q1 deliveries drop, sells 4 A350 freighters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
0
Variety
06:20
Ethereum upgrade to unlock over $30 billion in crypto tokens
Variety
06:20
Ethereum upgrade to unlock over $30 billion in crypto tokens
0
Variety
05:37
Elizabeth Holmes is denied request to stay out of prison
Variety
05:37
Elizabeth Holmes is denied request to stay out of prison
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store