Microsoft hits back at UK after Activision acquisition blocked

Variety
2023-04-27 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Microsoft hits back at UK after Activision acquisition blocked
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Microsoft hits back at UK after Activision acquisition blocked

Microsoft's (MSFT.O) president Brad Smith said the UK regulator's decision to prevent its acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard "had shaken confidence" in Britain as a destination for tech businesses.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which operates independently from government, blocked the deal on Wednesday, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft hit back on Thursday, saying it was "probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain" and sent the wrong message to the global tech industry about the UK.

"If the government of the United Kingdom wants to bring in investment, if it wants to create jobs (…) it needs to look hard at the role of the CMA, the regulatory structure in the United Kingdom, this transaction, and the message that the United Kingdom has just said to the world," he told BBC radio.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Smith's comments were "not borne out by the facts".

"We continue to believe that the UK has an extremely attractive tech sector and a growing games market," he said. "We will continue to engage proactively with Microsoft and other companies."

Smith said Microsoft had worked effectively with regulators in Brussels but not in London, which he said refuted Britain's claim that it would be more flexible after Brexit.

The company had answered the CMA's questions, he said, and it had told them to come back with any more concerns. "They went silent, we heard nothing from them," he said.

"There's a clear message here - the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it than the United Kingdom," he added.

But CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said the regulator's role was to make sure Britain was a competitive environment for businesses to be able to grow and thrive.

"The decision that the CMA takes is an independent decision that we reached looking at an overall assessment of the impact of the deal on competition, and we think that is the right decision for the UK," she said.

She noted the US Federal Trade Commission was also pressing for the deal to be blocked on competition grounds.

Microsoft said yesterday it would appeal, with "aggressive" support from Activision (ATVI.O).

Appeals against CMA rulings are heard by the Competition Appeals Tribunal, which makes a judgment on the merits of the decision. It will not be an opportunity for Microsoft to submit new remedies.



Reuters
 

Variety

Microsoft

UK

Activision

Acquisition

Blocked

Decision

Business

Markets

LBCI Next
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal

LBCI
Variety
04:36

UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:23

Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks

LBCI
Variety
09:11

Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app