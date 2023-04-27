Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

2023-04-27 | 10:23
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

Despite the circumstances the country is facing, Lebanon still enjoys a vibrant cultural life represented by concerts, a booming upcoming summer season, and the many anticipated festivals, including the 2023 Baalbeck International Festival, which is taking place between July 1 and July 16, 2023, and will include many performances.  

The President of the Baalbeck International Festivals, Nayla De Freige, launched the Baalbek International Festival for the summer of 2023 in a press conference held between the temples of Bacchus and Jupiter. 

During the press conference, De Freige explained the development of the growing international festival movement 65 years ago, which has always come in cooperation with the private sector, and this year it comes with the help of several financiers and sponsors who have been the primary support for these festivals for 24 years. 

In turn, Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, heralded a promising tourism season, which revenues will exceed those in 2022, which amounted to $6.4 billion, hoping for the election of a President as soon as possible, and that the institutions will return to their correct role. 

He stressed that Lebanon, despite the political and social conditions in which it is living, has demonstrated, through these festivals, its love and faith in its homeland through cooperation and partnership with the private sector, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that afflicted Lebanon, the festivals last year proved their successes. 

He congratulated the Festival’s Committee for its will and success and asked those who have guesthouses in Baalbek to join the tourist guesthouses for those who want to tour the city, adding “With our meager capabilities as a ministry, we will be by your side.”
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Culture

Baalbeck International Festival

Performances

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
