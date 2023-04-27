News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Variety
2023-04-27 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Despite the circumstances the country is facing, Lebanon still enjoys a vibrant cultural life represented by concerts, a booming upcoming summer season, and the many anticipated festivals, including the 2023 Baalbeck International Festival, which is taking place between July 1 and July 16, 2023, and will include many performances.
The President of the Baalbeck International Festivals, Nayla De Freige, launched the Baalbek International Festival for the summer of 2023 in a press conference held between the temples of Bacchus and Jupiter.
During the press conference, De Freige explained the development of the growing international festival movement 65 years ago, which has always come in cooperation with the private sector, and this year it comes with the help of several financiers and sponsors who have been the primary support for these festivals for 24 years.
In turn, Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, heralded a promising tourism season, which revenues will exceed those in 2022, which amounted to $6.4 billion, hoping for the election of a President as soon as possible, and that the institutions will return to their correct role.
He stressed that Lebanon, despite the political and social conditions in which it is living, has demonstrated, through these festivals, its love and faith in its homeland through cooperation and partnership with the private sector, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that afflicted Lebanon, the festivals last year proved their successes.
He congratulated the Festival’s Committee for its will and success and asked those who have guesthouses in Baalbek to join the tourist guesthouses for those who want to tour the city, adding “With our meager capabilities as a ministry, we will be by your side.”
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Culture
Baalbeck International Festival
Performances
Next
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
0
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:17
Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes
Variety
09:17
Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes
0
Variety
09:17
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
Variety
09:17
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
0
Variety
09:11
Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning
Variety
09:11
Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning
0
Variety
09:04
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
Variety
09:04
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Poe’s AI chatbot app now lets you make your own bots using prompts
Variety
2023-04-11
Poe’s AI chatbot app now lets you make your own bots using prompts
0
World
2023-04-10
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
World
2023-04-10
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
4
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
5
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
6
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
7
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store