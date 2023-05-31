NXP unveils its latest processor, the i.MX 91, during Computex

During Computex today, Dutch semiconductor giant NXP announced its i.MX 91, the latest processor from its i.MX 9 series of applications processors for industrial, medical, consumer and IoT use cases.



During his keynote, NXP Secure Connected Edge executive vice president and general manager Rafael Sotomayor gave some details about the new processor. Features include an 800MHz Cortex-M7 chi8p for real-time control, and a Cortex-M33 for network management, along with integrated Gbps with support for time-sensitive networking and industrial protocols. It is secured by NPX’s EdgeLock Secure Enclave and has functional safety software libraries.